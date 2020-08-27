HIT: Justin Moore scored his ninth No. 1 single as “Why We Drink” ascended to the top spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Justin, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy and Jeremy Stover, “Why We Drink” is featured on Justin’s 2019 album “Late Nights and Longnecks,” which also spawned No. 1 hit “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.” Justin will commemorate his first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in May 2018 by releasing a new album, “Live at the Ryman,” on Sept. 25. Special guests Chris Janson, David Lee Murphy and Ricky Skaggs and The Whites are featured on the album.
VIRTUAL CONCERT: Jason Aldean will headline a free virtual concert on Friday with Brett Young and Maddie & Tae. Jason’s Backyard Beach concert, which is sponsored by Corona, will air live on Live Nation’s Twitter and online hub at 6 p.m. Friday. “This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are,” says Jason. “Everyone should get a chance to kick back and enjoy an ice-cold Corona and lime while listening to some music before summer is officially over.”
RESCHEDULED: Alan Jackson has rescheduled more than 10 tour dates for 2021, including stops in Nashville, Denver, Detroit and more. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates in 2021. Of course, the rescheduling is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since dropping his debut studio album in 1990, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country — selling nearly 60 million albums worldwide and ranking as one of the 10 best-selling country artists of all-time. As you probably imagined, Alan will be keeping it country in 2021 during his 31st year in the biz.
LOSS: Singer/songwriter Justin Townes Earle, 38, has died. The news was announced via a statement on Justin’s verified Facebook account on Sunday: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.” A cause of death was not immediately revealed. Justin released his debut album, “Yuma,” in 2007. He was named Emerging Act of the Year at the 2009 American Honors & Awards. Justin released his most recent album, “The Saint of Lost Causes,” in May 2019. Justin is the son of alt-country artist Steve Earle and Carol Ann Hunter. Born in Nashville in 1982, Justin’s middle name is in honor of Texas songwriter Townes Van Zandt.