TOP SINGLE: Kane Brown scored his fifth consecutive No. 1 single as “Homesick” ascended to the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Kane, Brock Berryhill, Matthew McGinn and Taylor Phillips, “Homesick” is featured on Kane’s 2018 album “Experiment.” The tune follows previous No. 1 singles “Lose It,” “Heaven,” “What Ifs” and “Good as You.”
NEW RELEASE: Maren Morris will follow up her multi-week No. 1 single, “The Bones,” with the release of “To Hell & Back.” The new tune, which was penned by Maren, Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz, will impact country radio on March 30.
“I wrote ‘To Hell & Back’ with my friends Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz, who wrote ‘Rich’ with me, so they’re kind of my go-to girls on really, really important songs,” says Maren.
“I feel like this song came out of a time when I was ending a relationship and I was in a really dark place. And I had kinda started growing deeper feelings for this new guy and he was so accepting and non-judgmental of my process of healing from that other relationship, and kinda gave me space and understood my mess. And I thought that was such a pure kind of love to receive from someone, where they’re like, ‘I know you’re not ready for us yet, I know that you’re not ready for me yet, but I’m gonna wait until you get out of hell,’ and so that’s where that song was inspired from.”
FITNESS APP: Carrie Underwood has mastered a number of musical skill sets since launching her career in 2005. Singing? Check. Performing? Check. Songwriting? Check. Marketability? Check.
But Carrie has also shown a willingness to step out of her comfort zone to try new endeavors, including starting her own Calia clothing line in 2015, co-producing her “Cry Pretty” album in 2018, and writing her first book, “Find Your Path,” in 2020.
Carrie launched a new fitness app, fit52, in conjunction with the release of her new book, “Find Your Path,” which hit the shelves on March 3.
INDUCTEES: The Gospel Music Association announced its Hall of Fame inductees for 2020: 4Him (Contemporary Christian), Commissioned (Gospel), The Isaacs (Southern Gospel) and Bill Hearn (non-performing). The Class of 2020 will be recognized at the 7th annual GMA Honors and Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on May 6 in Nashville. In addition, the GMA will recognize its 2020 Honorees at the ceremony: Chris Tomlin for Angel Armies, Steve Moore for The Shalom Foundation, Wes Campbell and Dave Wagner for Thriving Children’s Foundation, and Willie Moore Jr. for Bethany Christian Services. Presenters and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.