NEW ALBUM: Keith Urban released his new studio album, “The Speed of Now: Part 1,” last week. While the idea for the album’s title came to Keith in October 2019, many of the tunes on the 16-song project were created in 2020 when Keith immersed himself in music during his self-quarantine. Keith’s time at home — where he has a studio — allowed him to create new songs such as “Out the Cage,” “Say Something,” “Soul Food,” “Live With” and more. As Keith told Kix Brooks of “American Country Countdown,” there were “so many skills” like cooking or a new language he could have learned during his time at home, but he was focused on making a record.
BROADCAST: The Grand Ole Opry will tally its 4,943rd consecutive Saturday-night broadcast this week with a showcase featuring Opry members Marty Stuart and Connie Smith, as well as Sierra Hull. The one-hour show will air live on Circle Television at 8 p.m. The show will also stream live on Circle’s YouTube. The Grand Ole Opry has aired without an audience present since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a number of stars have helped keep the Opry’s shows rolling along.
CHRISTMAS IN JUNE: Runaway June will release a new holiday EP, “When I Think About Christmas,” on Oct. 16. The five-song EP features three holiday standards, “Sleigh Ride,” “O Holy Night” and “Let It Snow,” as well as two original tunes, “Christmas on the Radio” and the title track. “Our new Christmas EP, When I Think About Christmas, has all of these beautiful mountain Appalachian sounds,” says the trio in a release. “So we put our own little spin on Christmas music, and we’ve got some fiddle, so why not?”
DELUXE ALBUM: Ingrid Andress will release a deluxe version of her 2020 debut album, “Lady Like,” on Oct. 2. “Lady Like Deluxe” will include 10 songs from Ingrid’s debut album, as well as three new recordings: “Feeling Things,” “Boys” and “More Hearts Than Mine,” featuring Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. “My love life and emotions are always all over the place,” says Ingrid. “And with the new songs as a part of the deluxe, I felt like this special track listing was a perfect way to let fans inside my head a little bit more.” Ingrid’s debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” reached No. 1 on the Mediabase chart in April 2020.