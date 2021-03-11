NEW SINGLE: Kenny Chesney recently released his latest single, “Knowing You” — and this Friday, the music video for the track arrives for fans. Talking about the song Kenny says, “‘Knowing You’ sounds like coming home in a lot of ways. This is the essence of all the music that country is. When you hear it, something inside tingles, because it’s more than production tricks, the guitars, or how hard the drums hit. It’s just so pure. Country at its very best is true, it’s from the heart. This song is just that … it’s all heart.”
LIVE EXPERIENCE: Next week Gabby Barrett is releasing a live experience EP called “Live From the Goldmine,” which was captured during the launch event last summer for her album “Goldmine.” Gabby says, “My Live from the Goldmine livestream was a highlight of my year last year. It made me feel closer to y’all during such an uncertain time. Sooo I’m sharing the live recordings of these songs with you as the Live From The Goldmine EP on March 16th!”
HEALTH UPDATE: This week, Trisha Yearwood gave fans a health update, and also shared the cover to her new cookbook, “Trisha’s Kitchen — Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.” Trisha first announced, “I got the official news that I am COVID negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!” She added, “My incredible husband (Garth Brooks) is literally Superman and never got COVID — but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!” Trisha commented that “Don’t they say good news comes in 3s??!!” It was then that she shared news about her upcoming cookbook, “Today I can finally share with you the cover of my new cookbook Trisha’s Kitchen. Garth said, good news begets good news, let’s share it with the world today and spread the love! Let me know what you think of the cover. You can get your copy September 28!”
APPEARANCE: Brad Paisley recently stopped by “The View” to talk about how he started on his crashing people’s Zoom calls during quarantine, and how the opening of his The Store in Nashville, which was planned before the pandemic, ended up helping more people than he ever thought it would. Brad also treated “The View” hosts, and viewers, to an acoustic version of his new song “Off Road.”
NEW RELEASES: Late last week Thomas Rhett released two new songs to go along with his major smash hit “What’s Your Country Song” The tracks, “Want It Again” and “Growing Up” are from Part One of Thomas’ newly announced double album “Country Again.” “Country Again: Side A” will be released on April 30, with Side B coming later this year.