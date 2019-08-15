DEBUT: Tyler Childers' new album, "Country Squire," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week. Produced by Sturgill Simpson and Dave Ferguson, "Country Squire" moved 32,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music.
The nine-song offering marks the Kentucky native's first No. 1 album. Tyler's sophomore album, "Purgatory," peaked at No. 17 on the chart in 2017.
Tyler will embark on his extensive Country Squire Run headlining tour this fall, including stops in Seattle, St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Boston and more.
SINGLE: Luke Combs' current single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay for a second week.
With his latest No. 1 single, Luke is the first country artist in history whose first six singles have reached No. 1, following previous chart-toppers "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy."
Collectively, Luke's six singles have spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Luke recently made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.
HONORS: The Academy of Country Music announced its second round of talent participating at the 13th annual ACM Honors ceremony: Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Caylee Hammack, Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Midland, Billy Joe Shaver and Chris Young.
Previously announced artists include Keith Urban, Chris Janson, Maddie & Tae, Barbara Mandrell, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Trisha Yearwood. The ACM Honors, which will take place Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, will recognize the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 54th ACM Awards, including Brooks & Dunn, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Rodney Crowell, Kye Fleming, Billy Joe Shaver, Gayle Holcomb and A Star Is Born.
TOUR: Martina McBride announced she will hit the road for her ninth annual The Joy of Christmas Tour. The 14-date holiday tour kicks off Nov. 29 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and makes additional stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago and more.
Martina's 1998 holiday album, "White Christmas," has become a yuletide standard. She released her second holiday album, "It's the Holiday Season," in 2018.
SERIES: The Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiners and Dutch Miller Auto Group, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, with a performance by The Return.
There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. Big Rock and the Candy Mountain Boys and Tim Lancaster perform next week.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.