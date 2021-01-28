MEMBERS: Lady A was taping their performance for the upcoming NBC special, “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,” when Opry member Darius Rucker surprised them by extending an invite to the trio to become the newest Opry members! After the invite, an emotional Hillary Scott shared, “This is the best surprise we could ever ask for, I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”
OPRY PERFORMANCE: Parker McCollum ended 2020 strong, with his song “Pretty Heart” hitting the No. 1 spot on the country airplay charts. Now, he’s getting his 2021 up and running in a big way — not only does he have a new single and video out, “To Be Loved By You,” but turns out he’ll also be making his Grand Ole Opry debut this year! Feb. 6, 2021, Parker will be taking the Opry stage for the very first time. Of course this is an offer that he would never turn down, but getting asked was made a little sweeter because the invite was extended by Dierks Bentley.
SONGBOOK: Barry Gibb has revisited some of his most iconic songs in the new album “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook (Vol. 1)” — which is available now. The 12 tracks include vocal contributions from Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town and others, including Dolly Parton, who joins the former Bee Gees front man on “Words.” In a behind the scenes video on the making of the track, Dolly admits that it’s one of her favorite Bee Gees songs. After asking Barry how long ago he wrote “Words,” he replied “40 years ago” to which Dolly joked that she’s heard it for 40 years, but never thought she’d get to sing on a version of it with him. Also in the behind the scenes video, you can watch Barry and Dolly not only working on the song, but there’s a moment where Dolly thanks Barry for writing and producing her hit song “Islands in the Stream,” which she sang with Kenny Rogers. The two also trade memories, and Barry notes that they are in the very same studio where Dolly recorded her own iconic songs “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”
NEW ADDITION: Congrats goes out to Gabby Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, as they announce the birth of their daughter! Gabby posted on Monday night, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21.”