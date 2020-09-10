NOMINATIONS: Since dropping her debut album, “Kerosene,” in March 2005, Miranda Lambert has served as one of the de facto “voices” in country music. With a résumé that includes 34 ACM Awards (most all time), 13 CMA Awards and two Grammy Awards over the past 15 years, Miranda has built herself into one of the most celebrated artists — male or female — in country music history. On Sept. 1, Miranda added a new bullet point to her impressive résumé: most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history. Miranda led all artists by receiving seven nominations at the upcoming 54th CMA Awards, bringing her total number of career nominations to 55, which surpassed Reba McEntire’s 51 nominations. Miranda’s seven nominations include Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Bluebird”), Album of the Year (“Wildcard”), Song of the Year (“Bluebird”), Musical Event of the Year (“Fooled Around And Fell In Love”) and Music Video of the Year (“Bluebird”). The 54th CMA Awards will take place Nov. 11.
NEW RELEASE: Scotty McCreery will try to score his fourth consecutive No. 1 single with the release of “You Time” on Sept. 23. The new track will serve as the lead single to Scotty’s upcoming fifth studio album, which will be announced soon. Scotty debuted the new song during his concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 4. “You Time” follows three consecutive No. 1 singles — “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It” and “In Between” — from Scotty’s fourth studio album, “Seasons Change,” which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country Album chart in 2018.
ROLLING ON: Alabama is rolling on with two newly announced stops in Nashville in 2021 as part of their delayed 50th Anniversary Tour. The trio is set to perform at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and July 3 with special guest Martina McBride. After postponing more than 25 shows on their 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019 as frontman Randy Owen dealt with vertigo and migraines, Alabama planned to resume their tour in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic put a kibosh on their plans. Alabama’s show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena was originally scheduled for Nov. 20, 2019. It was rescheduled for July 17, 2020, with an additional date set for July 18, 2020. Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels, who died July 6, was slated to join Alabama at both Nashville shows. Now, Martina McBride will join Alabama for their two-night Nashville stint. Additional tour dates will be announced in the coming months.