ALBUM: Miranda Lambert announced she will release her seventh studio album, "Wildcard," on Nov. 1. The upcoming album marks Miranda's first collaboration with producer Jay Joyce and features lead single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," as well as previously released tracks "Locomotive" and "Mess With My Head."
VIDEO: Maren Morris released a "trippy" new video for her song "The Bones." Directed by Alex Ferrari, the video features footage of Maren vacationing on the beach with husband, Ryan Hurd. The lovebirds share plenty of hugs and kisses in the clip as Maren croons the chorus. Maren co-penned the tune, which is featured on her 2019 album, "Girl," with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins.
NOMINEES: The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 50th annual GMA Dove Awards. Josh Turner, who has scored a number of Top 10 hits on the country charts, netted three nominations: Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for "How Great Thou Art", Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for "I Saw The Light" and Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for "I Serve A Savior. "How Great Thou Art" and "I Saw the Light" are featured on Josh's first album of gospel music, "I Serve a Savior," which was released in 2018. The 50th annual GMA Dove Awards will take place Oct. 15 in Nashville.
DIVERSITY: Lil Nas X, the man behind No. 1 hit "Old Town Road," is featured on the cover of the Aug. 26 issue of Time magazine, while Tim McGraw and Jon Meacham teamed up to write an article that discusses country music's role in politics and diversity. Lil Nas X continues to break chart-topping records with his viral song that features Billy Ray Cyrus, hitting 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tim and Jon recently joined forces to pen the new book, "Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation," which was released in June.
CONCERT: The Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiners and Dutch Miller Auto Group continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, with a performance by The MFB. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. Madhouse performs next week, plus it's the annual Thundering Herd Football Rally, with Herd football players and coaches, cheerleaders and the Marching Thunder.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.