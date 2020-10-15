ON TOP: Lee Brice’s “One of Them Girls” is No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the third consecutive week. The tune is Lee’s eighth No. 1 single.
“One of Them Girls” follows Lee’s previous No. 1 single, “Rumors,” which topped the charts in July 2019, and his collaboration with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which peaked at No. 1 earlier this year. “One of Them Girls” is the lead single to Lee’s upcoming sixth studio album, “Hey World,” which drops on Nov. 20.
HOSTS: CMT announced its first set of hosts for the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21: Kane Brown and actress Sarah Hyland, who is best known for playing Haley on Modern Family. Two additional hosts will be announced soon.
The fan-voted CMT Awards hand out annual awards in a number of categories, including Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, Breakthrough Video of the Year and more.
The show will air on CMT, with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Performers include Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning.
REPLACEMENT: Saturday Night Live turned to Nashville resident Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as the musical guest last week. Jack has performed as the musical guest on SNL three times (2002, 2012, 2018).
Wallen was bounced from the show on Oct. 7 after multiple videos surfaced of him ignoring social distancing protocols while in Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the University of Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game.
Morgan appeared in numerous TikTok videos that showed the 27-year-old partying at a bar, consuming alcohol, kissing women, performing at a house party and more — obviously, without a mask.
NEW SINGLE: Kane Brown will follow up his Top 5 hit, “Cool Again,” with the release of “Worship You.” Penned by Kane, Alexander Izquierdo and Ryan Vojtesak, “Worship You” will impact country radio on Oct. 26.
VIDEO: Maren Morris released a new protest song, “Better Than We Found It,” on Oct. 2, as well as an accompanying video. The video features members of Maren’s Nashville community, including: a young man impacted by the politicization of immigration; the family of Daniel Hambrick, who was killed by Nashville police in 2018; and young organizers of a protest supporting Black Lives Matter. The video ends with a letter Maren wrote to her infant son, Hayes. A portion of the song’s proceeds will be donated to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, a nonprofit organization created by black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of black women and girls.