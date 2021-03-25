NEW SONG: Gary LeVox has released his first post-Rascal Flatts project with his inspirational, faith-driven song “The Distance.” Talking about the new track, Gary says, “With the struggles and battles so many have gone through this past year and taken over people’s everyday lives, this felt like a true song of hope. With this song, the message we wanted to share is that our hope is not lost, it’s found on the cross. And with God, we can go the distance. Don’t ever give up.”
MAKEUP: Maddie from Maddie & Tae did a very brave thing recently — she allowed her husband, Jonah, to apply her makeup. Before he started, Maddie said that since they’ve been together for 11 years and Jonah has witnessed her putting on makeup thousands of times, he should do well. While he won’t be hired anytime soon as a makeup artist, Jonah didn’t do that bad for his first try.
GARTH & TRISHA: Garth Brooks returned to” The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this past Friday and chatted with guest host tWitch. Garth talked about Trisha Yearwood and her brush with COVID, and also how the couple used quarantine time to work on their relationship. Then after talking about Trisha, she jumped in and join the conversation — sharing a story about the first home-cooked meal she ever made for Garth, and how that recipe, which ended up in her cookbook, changed because of Garth. The two also shared the story behind their version of “Shallow.”
FUNDRAISER: Music City is using music to help the recovery from the devastating bomb that exploded on Christmas Day 2020 in the 2nd Avenue area of downtown Nashville. This Friday, there will be a broadcast and livestream benefit event to raise money for the 2ndavestrong fund, which is to help restore the vitally important historic district of 2nd Avenue. Named 2ndAveStrong, this fund was created in response to damage resulting from the Christmas Day bombing. Scheduled to appear at the benefit are Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Lindsay Ell, Scotty McCreery, LOCASH, Lee Brice, Phil Vassar and more with the event being hosted by Natalie Stovall.
BENEFIT: Last Sunday night Matthew McConaughey hosted the fundraiser We’re Texas to help out his home state after it was ravaged by recent winter storms. At just over two hours, the benefit featured music, stories and appearances by Texans of all shapes and sizes. With performances by Willie Nelson, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Parker McCollum, Clint Black, Kelly Clarkson, Randy Rogers, Gary Clark Jr. and Post Malone … who covered Brad Paisley‘s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.” So far, We’re Texas has raised over a quarter million dollars to help those who could use a hand.