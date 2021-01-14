ICONIC ALBUM: Country music icon Loretta Lynn is getting ready to release her 50th studio album, “Still Woman Enough,” on March 19. The new project celebrates women in country music as Loretta pays tribute to the founding mothers, while singing new interpretations of her songs along side current female country music hit makers. One of the tracks on “Still Woman Enough” is “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation)” — a new version of the song that became Loretta’s calling card, as it not only was the title of her 1971 album, but also her 1976 memoir, and the 1980 Oscar-winning movie adaptation starring Sissy Spacek. “Still Woman Enough” is produced by Loretta’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash, the son of fellow country music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. “Still Woman Enough” will ring the bell as Loretta’s 50th studio album — but her total is a little higher, as the 10 duet projects she did with Conway Twitty are not counted in that 50 number.
NEW EP: Niko Moon is climbing the country airplay charts with his debut song “Good Time” — and now he’s giving fans a little something special to listen to in 2021. Niko released his “Good Time Campfire Sessions EP” — six songs captured live outdoors around a campfire, with accompaniment by guitarist Jared Martin and percussionist Jon August.
FILM DEBUT: Jake Owen is a pro at making music, but now he’s in a major motion picture for the very first time! He has a role in the upcoming movie “Our Friend.” Jake talked about his film debut: “I’ve never been in a ‘movie’ before so I won’t lie ... sitting down in front of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Casey Affleck and acting like I knew what I was doing, was a bit of a challenge. I’ve always loved a good challenge.” He also posted a preview of the movie “Our Friend” with the message, “Wanted to share a little clip of a film I was a part of.” “Our Friend,” which is out in theaters and available on streaming Jan. 22, tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family— journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters — and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.