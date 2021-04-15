AN ANSWERED PRAYER: Louisa, Kentucky, native Ricky Skaggs recently shared some positive news that actually happened in 2020. On June 1 of last year, he finished a journey that started more than 50 years ago. He received his high school diploma. Ricky was supposed to originally get the document in 1971 at Lawrence County High School in Louisa, but instead he chose to start his music career. In the beginning of the 1970s, Ricky hit the road with Dr. Ralph Stanley. While that decision served Ricky well, he always had it in his mind that getting his diploma was something his mother wanted for him. Ricky shares, “She wanted me to graduate before I went full time with Ralph Stanley on the road.” June 1, 2020, Ricky was presented by the superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, Dr. Robbie Fletcher, an honorary high school diploma for all of his work in music. The surprise presentation happened as Ricky was participating in a virtual high school graduation ceremony for the Lawrence County High School 2020 graduating class. Two other music greats who also graduated from Lawrence County High witnessed the presentation — Tyler Childers and Larry Cordle.
Ricky says, “It was an amazing surprise and answered the prayer of my mom.”
LOVE THE INSPIRATION FOR HIT: Congrats to Gabby Barrett — not only was she just named this year’s ACM New Female Artist, but now she also has the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country airplay chart! She’s in the top spot with “The Good Ones” — a song that is dedicated to her husband Cade Foehner, because Gabby says that he is one of the good ones. Not only did Gabby use Cade as the inspiration for her new track when she was co-writing it, but the happy couple performed it on last year’s ACM Awards … as Gabby sang, Cade was right there on stage with her playing guitar. Gabby and Cade started their love story three years ago when they were both contestants on American Idol. After marrying in October of 2019, the couple made their duo a trio this year as they welcome a beautiful baby daughter.
RETURN OF A TOUR: Eric Church recently shared with fans the news we’ve all been waiting for — a tour announcement! Back in February, Eric said that a tour was on its way this year, but didn’t give any more details. Now, he’s dropping tour dates, and venues! Eric believes the key to getting back to where we can all come together is people doing their part and getting the COVID vaccine; as he says in Billboard, “You’ve got to get needles in arms.” The Gather Again tour starts in Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena on Sept. 17, 2021.