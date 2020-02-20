2019 Medallion Press Conference and Ceremony
Buy Now

Luke Bryan performs during the induction ceremony of Brooks & Dunn at 2019 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

 Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP

TITLE TRACK: Luke Bryan dropped the title track to his upcoming seventh studio album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” which will be released on April 24. Penned by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” follows the release of No. 1 lead single, “Knockin’ Boots” and current Top 10 single, “What She Wants Tonight.”

FAREWELL TOUR: Country trio Rascal Flatts — comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney — revealed they are extending their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour with 11 new dates. After announcing an initial run of 25 dates, including stops in Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and more, Rascal Flatts will make 11 additional stops in Kansas City, New Orleans, Nashville and more. Tickets for the new dates go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. In addition, Rascal Flatts shared that they will be inviting special guests Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack to join them on select dates across the run.

CO-HEADLINERS: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Steve Miller Band will join forces for a co-headlining tour this summer. The Americana Tour will kick off on June 13 in Austin, with additional stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, St. Louis and more. The tour will stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on July 22. Gary Mule Deer will serve as support. The new tour follows a 34-date co-headlining tour in 2019.

MAKING THE VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of their “Nobody But You” video. “There’s no point to this video, OK, but it’s a cool song,” says Blake, in jest, when describing the Sophie Muller-directed clip. Penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, “Nobody But You” is featured on Blake’s recently released album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” The new single is currently No. 23 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after six weeks.

BENEFIT: The star-studded 7th All for the Hall benefit concert on Feb. 10 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which was hosted by Keith Urban, helped raise more than $800,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s education programs. The all-star lineup featured performances by Keith Urban, Ingrid Andress, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Tenille Townes, Tanya Tucker and Morgan Wallen. During this year’s concert — which was themed Under the Influence — each artist performed a song that was recorded by an artist who strongly influenced them, in addition to one of their own hits. Over the years, Keith’s All for Hall concerts have raised $4.2 million in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs.

Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.