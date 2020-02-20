TITLE TRACK: Luke Bryan dropped the title track to his upcoming seventh studio album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” which will be released on April 24. Penned by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” follows the release of No. 1 lead single, “Knockin’ Boots” and current Top 10 single, “What She Wants Tonight.”
FAREWELL TOUR: Country trio Rascal Flatts — comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney — revealed they are extending their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour with 11 new dates. After announcing an initial run of 25 dates, including stops in Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and more, Rascal Flatts will make 11 additional stops in Kansas City, New Orleans, Nashville and more. Tickets for the new dates go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. In addition, Rascal Flatts shared that they will be inviting special guests Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell and Rachel Wammack to join them on select dates across the run.
CO-HEADLINERS: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Steve Miller Band will join forces for a co-headlining tour this summer. The Americana Tour will kick off on June 13 in Austin, with additional stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, St. Louis and more. The tour will stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on July 22. Gary Mule Deer will serve as support. The new tour follows a 34-date co-headlining tour in 2019.
MAKING THE VIDEO: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of their “Nobody But You” video. “There’s no point to this video, OK, but it’s a cool song,” says Blake, in jest, when describing the Sophie Muller-directed clip. Penned by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, “Nobody But You” is featured on Blake’s recently released album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” The new single is currently No. 23 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after six weeks.
BENEFIT: The star-studded 7th All for the Hall benefit concert on Feb. 10 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which was hosted by Keith Urban, helped raise more than $800,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s education programs. The all-star lineup featured performances by Keith Urban, Ingrid Andress, Luke Combs, Lauren Daigle, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Tenille Townes, Tanya Tucker and Morgan Wallen. During this year’s concert — which was themed Under the Influence — each artist performed a song that was recorded by an artist who strongly influenced them, in addition to one of their own hits. Over the years, Keith’s All for Hall concerts have raised $4.2 million in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs.