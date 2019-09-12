SINGLE: Luke Bryan scored the 23rd No. 1 single of his career as "Knockin' Boots" ascended to the top of the Mediabase chart this week. Co-penned by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite, "Knockin' Boots" is the lead single from Luke's upcoming seventh studio album, which is tentatively slated to drop before the end of the year.
VIDEO: Luke Combs dropped a new video for his current single, "Even Though I'm Leaving," which features the North Carolina native performing the song live for the first time. Luke is trying to score his seventh consecutive No. 1 single with the release of the new tune. Penned by Luke, Wyatt B. Durrette and Ray Fulcher, "Even Though I'm Leaving" is featured on Luke's 2019 EP, "The Prequel." Luke is first country artist in history whose first six singles have reached No. 1: "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "One Number Away," "She Got the Best of Me," "Beautiful Crazy" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."
TOUR: Brantley Gilbert announced he will embark on his headlining Fire't Up Tour in 2020. The 30-plus-date tour kicks off Jan. 23 in London, Ontario, making additional stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Las Vegas and more. Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay will serve as support on select dates. The tour takes its name from a track on Brantley's upcoming album, "Fire & Brimstone," which drops on Oct. 4. Locally, the tour makes stops on Feb. 29 at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky., and April 24 at the Charleston Coliseum.
RELEASE: Jason Aldean will try to score the 24th No. 1 single of his career with Monday's release of "We Back." The new track serves as the lead single from Jason's newly announced album, "9," which is set to drop Nov. 22. Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2005, Jason has dropped new albums at a prolific rate - never waiting more than two calendar years between projects. Jason's most recent album, 2018's "Rearview Town," spawned four No. 1 hits, including the title track "You Make It Easy," "Drowns the Whiskey" and "Girl Like You." In addition to releasing "We Back," Jason dropped three more new tracks from "9," including "Blame It On You," "I Don't Drink Anymore" and "Keep It Small Town."
CONCERT: The Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiners and Dutch Miller Auto Group wraps up for the year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, with a performance by the Huntington Harmonica Club. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.