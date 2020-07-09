SINGLE: Luke Bryan scored his 25th No. 1 single as “One Margarita” ascended to the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. “One Margarita,” which was penned by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, is the third single from Luke’s upcoming seventh studio album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.”
The new tune follows the album’s previous No. 1 hits “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight.” Originally slated to drop on April 24, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” will now be released on Aug. 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GONE: Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels, 83, died on Monday. Over the course of his 60-plus-year career, Charlie received numerous accolades, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame (2016) and the Musicians Hall of Fame (2009), as well as becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry (2008). As the fiddle-playing frontman of the Charlie Daniels Band, Charlie scored a number of Top 20 singles, including “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye,” “Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues,” “In America,” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which topped the charts in 1979. Charlie leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Hazel, and their son, Charlie Daniels Jr.
NEW: Jimmie Allen will release a new collaborative EP, “Bettie James,” on Friday. The seven-song EP features a host of guest artists, including Brad Paisley, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw.
The new EP takes its moniker from Jimmie’s late father (James Allen) and late grandmother (Bettie Snead). Jimmie co-produced the new project with Ash Bowers. The EP’s lead single, “This Is Us,” featuring Noah Cyrus, was released in March.
SERIES: The Academy of Country Music has launched a new weekly series, “ACM Wine Down Wednesday,” that focuses on rising female artists.
Carly Pearce, Tenille Townes, Lainey Wilson, Maddie & Tae and MacKenzie Porter will be featured in the first five episodes of the “happy hour” series, which will air through Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. The series will include conversations, performances, and more, as well as wine provided by 1,000 Stories Wine.
The five-week series will stream on the Academy’s Facebook page and 1,000 Stories Wine’s Facebook page. Fans will be able to re-watch episodes from the weekly series on ACM’s website. On behalf of each artist, 1,000 Stories Wine will donate $2,000 to the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund to be disbursed to individuals in the country music community in need of pandemic relief assistance.