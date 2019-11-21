SOPHOMORE ALBUM: Luke Combs’ highly anticipated sophomore album, “What You See Is What You Get,” debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this week. The new album, which dropped on Nov. 8, moved 172,000 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music.
“What You See Is What You Get” is Luke’s second full-length studio album, following 2017’s “This One’s for You,” which has spent a record-tying 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Produced by Scott Moffatt, “What You See Is What You Get” features 17 songs, including the five tracks previously released on Luke’s recent EP, “The Prequel.”
The new album also includes featured artists Eric Church on “Does to Me” and Brooks & Dunn on “1, 2 Many.” Earlier this year, the recent Grand Ole Opry inductee made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.
CROSSROADS: Chris Young will team with Gavin DeGraw for a new episode of CMT Crossroads. The episode will be taped at The Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 26. The taping of the show is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis — and you must register to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. for the concert that’s slated to end at 9:30 p.m.
The cross-genre stars are expected to collaborate on each other’s hits, share stories and more. While Chris, 34, has scored 10 No. 1 hits on the country charts since dropping his self-titled debut album in 2006, Gavin, 42, has found success on the pop charts with hits like “I Don’t Want to Be,” “Not Over You” and more. The episode is slated to premiere in early December on CMT.
TOUR RESUMES: After postponing more than 25 shows on their 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019 as frontman Randy Owen dealt with vertigo and migraines, Alabama is planning to announce rescheduled shows for 2020 in the coming weeks. Alabama’s show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — originally scheduled for Nov. 20, 2019 — has been rescheduled for July 17. In addition, a second show at Bridgestone Arena has been announced for July 18. Tickets for the new date go on sale on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels will join Alabama at both Nashville shows.