Once again this week, Luke Combs' 2017 debut album, "This One's for You," is No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. The Double-Platinum album, which has moved 2 million units according to the RIAA, has now spent 46 weeks at No. 1. Only Shania Twain's "Come On Over," which led for 50 weeks from 19972000, has spent more time at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. "Come On Over" has been certified as 20x Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 20 million units.
Chris Young, who performs at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Nov. 16, will follow up his Top 5 hit "Raised on Country" with the release of a touching new single, "Drowning." The new tune, which will be featured on Chris's upcoming eighth studio album, "Raised On Country," will impact country radio on Sept. 23. Co-penned by Chris, Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, "Drowning" was partly inspired by the death of Chris's close friend, Adam, and features lyrics: "So tonight I'm gonna pull out pictures, ones with you in 'em / Laugh and cry a little while reminiscing / By myself, I can't help that all I think about is / How you were taken way too soon / It ain't the same here without you / I gotta say, missing you comes in waves / And tonight I'm drowning."
Lil Nas X won his first trophy at MTV's Video Music Awards on Monday night as his smash hit "Old Town Road," featuring Russell, Kentucky, native Billy Ray Cyrus, won Song of the Year. The tune, which spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the
Billboard Hot 100 chart, bested hits from Drake, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
Glen Dale, West Virginia, native Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley have teamed with Belmont University and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to open The Store - a free grocery store - in Nashville. The Store will receive a $1.5 million 2Gen Family Wellbeing Program grant from the Department of Human Services. The grant will also support the Belmont Ministry Center, which opened last year to assist low income families with health screenings, legal aid clinics, mental health counseling and more. The Store, which broke ground in April, will operate as a year-round free grocery store that allows people to shop for their basic needs.
The Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiner's and Dutch Miller Auto Group, wraps up for the summer tonight at 7 with a performance by Madhouse; plus it's the annual Thundering Herd Football Rally, with Herd football players and coaches, cheerleaders and the Marching Thunder. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.