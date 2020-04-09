VIDEO: Artists are continuing to find creative ways to make music videos during this time of social distancing. Luke Combs enlisted the help of his fans for his new “Does to Me” video by asking them to “share things that might not mean a lot to others, but did to them.” The feel-good clip features photos of everything from best-man speeches and scenic sunsets to first dates and family functions — and everything in between. Luke’s mom even shared a photo of some of his art from first grade. Luke is trying to score his eighth consecutive No. 1 single with “Does to Me,” which features vocals from Eric Church. The new tune, which was penned by Luke, Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve, is currently No. 11 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 11 weeks. “Does to Me” is the third single from Luke’s 2019 album, “What You See Is What You Get.”
COVER: Loretta Lynn released a newly recorded cover of Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” on April 3. Written by Hank Cochran and Harlan Howard, “I Fall to Pieces” was Patsy’s first No. 1 hit on the country charts in 1961. Before her death in a plane crash in 1963, Patsy was an established star who took up-and-comer Loretta under her wing to help her navigate the male-dominated world of country music. Loretta’s new recording was released in celebration of the upcoming book, “Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust,” which was penned by Loretta and daughter Patsy Lynn Russell. According to a news release, the book is an “up-close-and-personal portrait of a friendship that defined a generation and changed country music indelibly — and a meditation on love, loss and legacy.”
TRIBUTE: An all-star cast of performers hit the stage to pay tribute to country icon Willie Nelson at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 12, 2019. The tribute concert — “Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw” — featured performances by Willie, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Jimmy Buffett, Bobby Bare, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Micah Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ray Benson, Steve Earle, Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, George Strait, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and The Little Willies, Sheryl Crow, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and Vince Gill. A&E announced it will air a two-hour television special, “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw,” at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12. The TV special features more than 20 never-before-televised performances from the tribute concert, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage of Willie and some of music’s biggest superstars, and an all-star singalong of Wille’s classic hit “On The Road Again.”