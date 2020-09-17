NO. 1: Luke Combs’ current single, “Lovin’ On You,” is No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the third consecutive week. “Lovin’ On You” is the first single in 2020 to lead the chart for three weeks. Luke is the first country artist in history whose first nine singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart: “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got the Best of Me,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me” and “Lovin’ On You.” Of Luke’s nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, eight have had multi-week runs at No. 1. Luke’s 2018 No. 1 hit, “One Number Away,” ruled the chart for one week, while “Beautiful Crazy” reigned for seven weeks in 2019.
BROADCAST: The Grand Ole Opry will tally its 4,942nd consecutive Saturday night broadcast this week with a showcase featuring Opry member Ricky Skaggs, Brothers Osborne and Wendy Moten. The one-hour show, which is being dubbed Opry at Bonnaroo, will air live on Circle Television at 8 p.m. The show will also stream live on Circle’s YouTube. The Opry was originally scheduled to be part of this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival for the third consecutive year, before the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Ole Opry has aired without an audience present since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a number of stars have helped keep the Opry’s Saturday night shows rolling along, including Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Clint Black, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Luke Combs, Dustin Lynch, Craig Morgan, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Ricky Skaggs, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood and more.
AWARDS: The 2020 CMT Music Awards — originally slated for June 3 — will now take place Oct. 21. The show, which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on CMT, with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. The show will celebrate country music’s biggest stars with outdoor performances in and around Music City. The fan-voted CMT Awards hand out annual awards in a number of categories, including Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, Breakthrough Video of the Year and more.
FOOTBALL: For the eighth consecutive year, Carrie Underwood starred in the show opening of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Carrie kicked off SNF with a new recording of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” this week. Working within social-distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football show open was produced with user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. In addition, cameos from some of the NFL’s biggest stars were recorded remotely, including Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and more.