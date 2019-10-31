NO. 1: Luke Combs has tied one of country music’s most impressive records. Once again this week, Luke’s 2017 debut album, “This One’s for You,” is No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The double-platinum album, which has moved 2 million units, according to the RIAA, has now spent 50 weeks at No. 1. Luke’s debut album is now tied with Shania Twain’s “Come On Over,” which was No. 1 for 50 weeks from 1997–2000. “Come On Over” has been certified as 20x Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 20 million units.
RECORD: Kacey Musgraves packed Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last Friday for her Oh, What a World Tour II. The announced ticket sales of 18,373 was a record for a female artist — of any genre. In addition to performing fan-favorites “Slow Burn,” “Golden Hour,” “Follow Your Arrow” and more, Kacey treated the crowd to a surprise duet with Harry Styles on “Space Cowboy,” before closing the show with “High Horse.” This isn’t the first time Kacey and Harry have joined forces — Kacey supported Harry on his tour in summer 2018. Kacey co-penned “Space Cowboy” with Luke Laird and Shane McAnally for her No. 1 album, “Golden Hour.”
SINGLE: Luke Bryan will try to score the 24th No. 1 single of his career with the release of “What She Wants Tonight.” Co-penned by Luke, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite — and produced by Jeff and Jody Stevens — “What She Wants Tonight” is the second single from Luke’s upcoming seventh studio album, following lead single, “Knockin’ Boots,” which topped the charts in September.
TOUR: The guys from Lanco — Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell and Eric Steedly — will embark on a headlining What I See Tour in 2020. The tour takes its name from Lanco’s new single, which drops on Nov. 4. Kicking off on Jan. 9 in Overland Park, Kan., the 13-date tour will make additional stops in St. Louis, Detroit, Cincinnati, Columbus, Milwaukee and more.
CONDOLENCES: Ned LeDoux’s 2-year-old daughter, Haven, died after a choking accident at the family’s Kansas home on Oct. 20. Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to resuscitate the toddler. A news release from Ned’s PR agency stated that the “LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and requests privacy during this time.” Ned, the son of late country singer and rodeo champion Chris LeDoux, is slated to release his sophomore album, “Next in Line,” on Nov. 8.