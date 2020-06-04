NO. 1: Luke Combs’ current single, “Does to Me,” featuring Eric Church, is No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the second consecutive week. With his latest No. 1 single, Luke is the first country artist in history whose first eight singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, following previous chart-toppers “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away,” “She Got the Best of Me,” “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Even Though I’m Leaving.” Of Luke’s eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, seven have had multiweek runs at No. 1. Luke’s 2018 No. 1 hit, “One Number Away,” ruled the chart for one week, while “Beautiful Crazy” reigned for seven weeks in 2019. Collectively, Luke’s eight singles have spent 25 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
AWARD: The National Music Publishers’ Association will honor Garth Brooks with its Songwriter Icon Award at the organization’s first-ever virtual meeting in June. The NMPA established the Songwriter Icon Award in 2006 to recognize outstanding songwriters for personal achievement and who personify the vision of NMPA and the goals of its members. Past recipients include Richard Marx, Diane Warren, Kara DioGuardi, Amy Lee, Neil Sedaka, Jimmy Webb, Billy Joel, Alicia Keys, Ryan Tedder, Jon Bon Jovi, Pharrell and more. Garth’s songwriting credits include “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old),” “The River,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “The Thunder Rolls” and more.
CONCERT: A Utah judge blocked a free concert at The Amphitheater at Studio Ranch in Grantsville, Utah, that was slated to be headlined by Collin Raye last Saturday. The event would have openly defied the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the show was scheduled to take place at Barnes Park in Kaysville, Utah, on May 30, but backlash forced organizer Utah Business Revival to relocate to Grantsville. The outdoor event was organized to allow nonessential businesses to sell their goods and services. According to usatoday.com, Judge Dianna Gibson ruled there was a real risk of spreading COVID-19 within the audience.
BOOK: Trisha Yearwood is as comfortable onstage as she is as the host of her long-running Food Network show, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.” Trisha is looking to get even more comfortable in 2021, as she revealed plans for a new cookbook, which will feature a collection of comfort food recipes. Trisha is the author of three bestselling books: “Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen” (2008), “Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood” (2010) and “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” (2015).