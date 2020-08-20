BACK ON TOP: Maddie & Tae are back on top of the singles charts for the first time since 2014’s “Girl in a Country Song.” The duo’s “Die From a Broken Heart” reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye, Jonathan Singleton and Deric Ruttan, “Die From a Broken Heart” is featured on Maddie & Tae’s 2020 sophomore album, “The Way It Feels,” which was released on April 10.
NEW ALBUM: Luke Bryan’s new album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” which dropped on Aug. 7, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week. The album moved 65,180 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, which was good enough for No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, behind Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and Rod Wave. “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” already features three back-to-back-to-back No. 1 singles: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight” and “One Margarita,” which was his 25th career chart-topper. Luke co-penned three songs on the new album, which also includes top songwriters Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Dallas Davidson, Josh Thompson and more.
EXPECTING: American Idol lovebirds Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are expecting their first child — a baby girl. Gabby revealed the news via Instagram on Aug. 16, stating: “And then there were three… Psalm 127:3 #babyfoehner” Gabby and Cade, who met on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018, got married in October 2019. In April, Gabby became the fourth solo female artist in 14 years to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with her debut single, “I Hope,” following Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” (November 2017), Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It” (June 2015) and Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” (January 2006).
UPCOMING: Keith Urban recently shared a photo via social media of the track list for his upcoming 11th studio album, “The Speed of Now: Part I,” which drops on Sept. 18. The photo depicted the titles of the album’s 16 tracks, but redacted the names of the two artists featured on Track 1, “Out of the Cage,” as well the artist collaborating on Track 2, “One Too Many,” which was billed as a duet. On Monday, Keith revealed the names of his mystery collaborators. “Out of the Cage” features Breland and guitarist Nile Rodgers, while “One Too Many” is a duet with pop star Pink. Keith’s upcoming album also includes his 2019 single, “We Were,” which features vocals from one of the tune’s songwriters, Eric Church.