TOP OF THE CHARTS: Maren Morris' "Girl" ascended to the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week.
Penned by Maren, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the song, "Girl" is the lead single and title track from Maren's 2019 album. The tune features the encouraging chorus: "Girl, don't hang your head low/Don't lose your halo/Everyone's gonna be OK, baby girl."
"Girl" follows Maren's previous No. 1 hits, "I Could Use a Love Song" (January 2018) and Thomas Rhett's "Craving You" (July 2017), which featured Maren.
Maren is the first solo female to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Kelsea Ballerini in February 2018 with "Legends."
GIRL POWER: The Highwomen - Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby - have shared the second track, "Crowded Table," from their upcoming self-titled album (Sept. 6). "Crowded Table," which was penned by Natalie, Brandi and Lori McKenna, follows last week's release of lead single "Redesigning Women."
The supergroup's name is a play on The Highwaymen - a supergroup that featured Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. The group made their television debut last night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
NEW ALBUM: Trisha Yearwood released a new track, "Workin' on Whiskey," from her upcoming album "Every Girl," which is set to drop Aug. 30. Penned by Jessica Mitchell, Dave Thomson and Patricia Conroy, "Workin' on Whiskey" features harmony vocals by Kelly Clarkson.
The upcoming album's lead single, "Every Girl in This Town," is currently No. 36 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after seven weeks.
This fall, Trisha will launch her first solo tour in five years. The Every Girl On Tour kicks off Oct. 3 with more than 20 shows.
AUDIO BOOK: Randy Travis' new book, "Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life," was recognized by AudioFile with their Earphones Award, which is given out monthly to "titles that excel in narrative voice and style, characterization, suitability to audio and enhancement of the text."
Randy's new book was narrated by Rory Feek. Randy, with the help of author Ken Abraham, shared stories of his working-class childhood, country music career, medical problems, broken marriage and more in the new biography that was released in May.
CONCERTS: The Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Heiner's and Dutch Miller Auto Group, continues tonight at 7 with a performance by City Heat. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. William Matheny and John R. Miller perform next week.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.