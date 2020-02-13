‘BONES’ ON THE RISE: Maren Morris’ “The Bones” ascended to the top of the Mediabase chart this week. Maren co-penned the tune, which is featured on her 2019 album, “Girl,” with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins. “The bones are good,” said Maren via Twitter. “Thank you so much for my third number 1 song. And I will be having the party for it after I have this baby so I can drink all the margaritas.” “The Bones” follows Maren’s previous No. 1 hits, “I Could Use a Love Song” (January 2018) and “Girl” (July 2019), as well as Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You” (July 2017), which featured Maren.
EXPANDED TOUR: Chris Young has added a handful of dates to his upcoming Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour, which takes its name from his recent duet with Lauren Alaina. Initially slated to kick off in Detroit on May 28, Chris’ tour will now get started on April 30 in Columbus, Ohio, at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center, with new dates in Missouri, Iowa, Washington and Idaho. The 35-date tour will make additional stops in Chicago, Seattle and Dallas.
PERFORMANCE TO REMEMBER: Atlanta Midland — the trio comprised of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson — reopened iconic West Coast venue The Palomino for a special concert on Oct. 15, 2019. Now the trio is commemorating the performance with a new album, “Midland Live From the Palomino,” which will drop on Feb. 28. The 10-song offering features Midland’s current single, “Cheatin’ Songs,” as well as Top 5 hits, “Drinkin’ Problem” and “Burn Out,” and more.
NEW RELEASE: Jason Isbell will release his seventh studio album, “Reunions,” on May 15. The 10-song offering, which was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, follows Jason’s 2017 No. 1 album, “The Nashville Sound.” Like Jason’s three previous albums, “Reunions” was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb. The new album features 10 songs written by Jason, who was once again backed by his band, the 400 Unit.
OPRY INDUCTION: After Vince Gill invited him to join the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 17, Gene Watson was inducted into the esteemed organization by Opry member Steve Wariner on Feb. 7. Gene, who made his Opry debut 55 years ago at the age of 21, scored a number of Top 10 hits in the 1970s and ’80s, including “Love in the Hot Afternoon,” “Paper Rosie,” “Fourteen Carat Mind,” “You’re Out Doing What I’m Here Doing Without” and more. Gene’s induction into the Opry follows recent inductees Luke Combs (July 2019), Kelsea Ballerini (April 2019), Mark Wills (January 2019), Dustin Lynch (September 2018) and Chris Janson (March 2018) and more. Scotty McCreery will serve as direct support, along with opener Payton Smith.