NO. 1: Maren Morris’ “The Bones” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the 11th week, which is the longest run by a solo female artist in the history of the chart. Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together” ruled the chart for 10 weeks beginning in October 2012. The longest run on the chart is Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be,” featuring Florida Georgia Line, which spent 50 weeks at No. 1 in 2017-18. Maren co-penned the tune, which is featured on her 2019 album, “Girl,” with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins. “The Bones” also spent back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in February 2020. “The Bones” follows Maren’s previous No. 1 hits, “I Could Use a Love Song” (January 2018) and “Girl” (July 2019), as well as Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You” (July 2017), which featured Maren.
NEW SONG: Cole Swindell is keeping his creative juices flowing during the ongoing pandemic by recording a new song, “Single Saturday Night.” Penned by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy and Mark Holman, “Single Saturday Night” follows the release of Cole’s No. 1 single, “Love You Too Late,” which topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October 2019. Cole’s tour dates with Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road Tour have been rescheduled for summer 2021.
CONCERTS: Alan Jackson announced he will perform two “Small Town Drive-In” concerts in Alabama in June. The unique shows will feature Alan performing in front of audiences of approximately 2,000 parked vehicles. The first show will take place on June 5 in Cullman, Alabama, on the open-field site of the Rock the South festival, while the second show will take place on June 6 in Fairhope, Alabama, on the ground of the Oak Hollow Farm. Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles. Concessions will be provided via phone orders with delivery to vehicles. Tickets for Alan’s Small Town Drive-In concerts are on sale at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com. General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99. Additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. A limited amount of VIP parking is available starting at $199.99. A portion of all proceeds from each Small Town Drive-In concert will go toward food relief efforts in the respective regions. The Cory Farley Band will serve as the opener for both shows.
TROUBLE: Less than a week after scoring his third No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen, 27, was arrested in downtown Nashville last Saturday night on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to The Tennessean. The newspaper noted that Morgan was arrested around 11 p.m. after getting kicked out of a bar on Lower Broadway. He’s due in court in July.