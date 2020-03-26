NEW ADDITION: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed a baby boy — Hayes Andrew Hurd — into the world on Monday. “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” said Maren in an Instagram post, which included a handful of photos of the newborn. Ryan showed off a couple of photos of Hayes, as well, via his Instagram page. Maren and Ryan married in March 2018.
NUMBER ONE: Jake Owen scored the eighth No. 1 single of his career as “Homemade” reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. The wistful single, which was penned by Bobby Pinson, Drew Parker, Jared Mullins and Ben Goldsmith, highlights many of the staples commonly associated with small-town living, including pickup trucks, dirt roads, sweet tea, collard greens and more. “Homemade” is featured on Jake’s 2019 album “Greetings … From Jake” and follows the album’s previous Top 10 single, “Down to the Honkytonk,” and No. 1 lead single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”
RELEASE: Jason Aldean will follow Top 10 single “We Back” with the release of “Got What I Got.” Penned by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler, “Got What I Got” is featured on Jason’s 2019 album, “9.” “When I first heard ‘Got What I Got,’ it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do … almost like a ’90s R&B throwback song,” says Jason. “It’s just not something you really hear in country music that much. Plus, now more than ever, I think we’re all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love.” The new tune ships to country radio on April 6.
POSTPONED: The Academy of Country Music announced that the 55th ACM Awards will air live on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Additional details will be available soon, including the venue, performers and more. Keith Urban will host the show for the first time. The ACM Awards were originally planned to air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The Academy scrapped the plan March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RESCHEDULED: Tanya Tucker revealed the rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which will resume in August. Originally scheduled dates in March, April, May and June were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tanya’s tour will kick back up in Cleveland on Aug. 5. Tickets purchased for the original tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For any further ticket inquiries, reach out to the point of purchase.