NO. 1: Matt Stell scored his second consecutive No. 1 single as “Everywhere But On” topped both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Matt, Lance Miller and Paul Sikes, “Everywhere But On” is the title track to Matt’s 2019 EP. Matt previously topped the charts with “Prayed for You” in October 2019. In celebration of his new No. 1 single, Matt is donating $5,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his Give A Damn Foundation. Matt released a new EP, “Better Than That,” on Oct. 16.
ALBUM: Luke Combs’ new deluxe album, “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get,” which dropped on Oct. 23, reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this week. The new album features all 18 songs from the digital version of Luke’s 2019 sophomore album, “What You See Is What You Get,” as well as five brand-new tracks: “Cold as You,” “The Other Guy,” “My Kinda Folk,” “Forever After All,” and “Without You,” featuring Amanda Shires. The deluxe album moved 108,787 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It is only the second country album to top the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in 2020, following Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now” in May.
CLASS: The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020 on Nov. 2: Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham. The five new electees will follow in the footsteps of more than 200 previous honorees, including Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Merle Haggard, Tom T. Hall, Buck Owens, John Prine, Tammy Wynette, Jerry Reed, Dolly Parton and more. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Class of 2020 will be inducted with the yet-to-be-named Class of 2021 on Nov. 1, 2021, at the Music City Center in Nashville.
FUNDRAISER: Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum hosted an online fundraiser via YouTube on Oct. 28 that featured a who’s who of country stars. Big Night (At the Museum) paired country music stars with historic instruments for a one-of-a-kind night of music. Artists taking part included Alison Brown, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Dan Tyminski, Carlene Carter, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Keb Mo, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and The War and Treaty. During the show, Kane Brown paid tribute to Randy Travis by singing “Three Wooden Crosses,” with guitarist Alex Anthony, who played Randy’s Gibson J-185KOA guitar. Randy topped the charts with “Three Wooden Crosses” in 2003. During the free concert, viewers were encouraged to donate to the Museum through YouTube Giving. More than $500,000 has been raised.