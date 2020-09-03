DEBUT: Tim McGraw’s 16th studio album, “Here On Earth,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week. The new album moved 24,202 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Buoyed by the May release of the album’s lead single, “I Called Mama,” the new project is Tim’s first solo release since 2015’s Damn Country Music. Tim and wife Faith Hill released a duets album, “The Rest of Our Life,” in 2017. Tim’s new 16-song album features a host of top songwriters, including Tom Douglas, Lori McKenna, Shane McAnally, Marcus Hummon, Luke Laird, Ross Copperman, Laura Veltz and more.
SCHEDULED: Chris Stapleton announced he will release his new studio album, “Starting Over,” on Nov. 13. The 14-track offering from the Paintsville, Kentucky, native features 11 songs that Chris co-penned, as well as three covers: John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.” Chris shared the album’s title track last week. The upcoming album follows the release of Chris’ two No. 1 albums in 2017: “From A Room: Volume 1” and “From A Room: Volume 2,” which reference the legendary RCA Studio A where they were recorded with Dave Cobb. In addition, Chris announced that his All-American Road Show tour is scheduled to resume in 2021, with stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New York’s Madison Square Garden and many more.
CHRISTMAS ALBUM: Carrie Underwood will release her first Christmas album, “My Gift,” on Sept. 25. The holiday offering will feature a combination of beloved traditional favorites and original material that celebrate Carrie’s faith and the spiritual nature of Christmas. “My Gift” was produced by Greg Wells and mixed by Serban Ghenea. The album features a world-class orchestra led by conductor David Campbell.
SINGLE: Miranda Lambert will follow up her recent No. 1 single, “Bluebird,” by releasing “Settling Down.” Penned by Miranda, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, “Settling Down” is featured on Miranda’s 2019 album, “Wildcard.” The mid-tempo tune will impact country radio on Sept. 21. The new single juxtaposes Miranda’s wanderlust with her desire to spend time at home.
HOSTING: Glen Dale, West Virginia, native Brad Paisley will guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live on Sept. 9. The titular host has been on a break from the spotlight since June. A number of celebrities have guest hosted the late-night talk show this summer, including David Spade, Anthony Anderson, Kerry Washington, Rob Lowe, Ben Stiller, George Lopez, Joel McHale and more. Brad, of course, is no stranger to hosting big events. He co-hosted the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood from 2008 to 2018. In December 2019, Brad hosted his own prime time TV special, “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.” Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.