TOUR: Miranda Lambert is kicking off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13 - and she's bringing some heavy hitters with her on select dates, including Maren Morris, Elle King, the Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack. The 26-date tour kicked off last Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, making additional stops in New Orleans, Baltimore, Milwaukee and more. The tour stops in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sept. 27. To celebrate the tour's launch, Miranda teamed with her tourmates for a cover of "Fooled Around & Fell in Love," a Top 5 hit for blues guitarist Elvin Bishop in 1976.
"The girls on the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour can sing their asses off," said Miranda. "There's something crazy about seeing these artists with a new fire in their eyes. It reignites your own flame. I'm so excited to watch them every night on tour."
REMIX: Dolly Parton has teamed with Christian pop duo For King & Country - composed of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone - for a remix of their hit song, "God Only Knows." The duo's original version of the song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart in 2019. "I feel really blessed for 'God Only Knows' to have landed in my lap like it did," says Dolly to The Tennessean. "It's like it fell from the sky. When I heard it, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, this is so good.' When we got to singing it, oh it just sounded so good. And just working with them was such a blessing."
AWARDS: The 2019 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony was held last week at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The star-studded event, which was hosted by the Milk Carton Kids, featured performances by Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens, Lori McKenna, Delbert McClinton, Buddy & Julie Miller, Maria Muldaur, Mumford & Sons, Amanda Shires and more. The night's big winners included Brandi Carlile (Artist of the Year), John Prine (Album of the Year and Song of the Year), I'm With Her (Duo/Group of the Year), The War and Treaty (Emerging Act of the Year) and Chris Eldridge (Instrumentalist of the Year). The Honors & Awards ceremony is the centerpiece of Nashville's AmericanaFest (Sept. 10-15), which features approximately 500 performances from more than 250 artists at more than 50 venues.
BABY: Sixty-one-year-old Sammy Kershaw and longtime girlfriend Mendy Gregory welcomed a baby girl, Natelia Mae Kershaw, to their family on Sept. 11 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The birth of Natelia, who weighed 7 pounds, marks the sixth child for Sammy, who is also the father of daughters Emily, Erin and Sammie, as well as son Brandon and stepson Ryan. The "She Don't Know She's Beautiful" singer is currently on the road with Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye on the trio's Roots & Boots Tour.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.