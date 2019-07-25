'OUT IN THE WASH': Miranda Lambert is feeling fresh. The Oklahoma native's new single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after being released to country radio a week ago. The feat marks Miranda's second-highest debut on the Airplay chart, following 2016's "Vice," which launched at No. 18. The new tune, which was co-penned by Miranda, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, is expected to serve as the lead single from Miranda's upcoming seventh studio album.
NEW TOURS: Kip Moore is ramping up his summer and fall schedule with the announcement of two new touring stints. Kip will embark on a six-date Dive Bar Tour in August, with stops in Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and more. Tickets for the Dive Bar Tour are available via an online contest. Kip also announced the third leg of his Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour, with stops in Seattle, Phoenix and more. Special guests include Tucker Beathard, Devin Dawson and Kylie Morgan on select dates. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26.
CANCELED: Alabama was forced to cancel two Canadian dates on their 50th Anniversary Tour as frontman Randy Owen deals with vertigo and migraines. The Hall of Fame group of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook cancelled their shows at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 19 and at the Big Sky Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, on July 20. The group is scheduled to play the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, Aug. 16. Alabama is celebrating a half-century of making music.
BOX SET: George Strait will reissue his 72-song boxed set, "Strait Out of the Box: Part 1," on Sept. 13, available exclusively at Walmart. Originally released in 1995, "Strait Out of the Box" covers George's recordings from 1976 to 1995 and features 31 No. 1 singles, including "You Look So Good in Love," "All My Ex's Live in Texas" and "Check Yes or No." The RIAA has certified "Strait Out of the Box" as 8X Platinum for sales of 8 million units.
CONCERTS: The summer-long Kindred Communications Pullman Square Concert series, sponsored by Heiners and Dutch Miller Auto Group, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, with a performance by Santa Cruz. There will be food and drinks available for sale from vendors and from Pullman Square businesses. No coolers are allowed. Carrier performs next week.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.