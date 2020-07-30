BLUEBIRD: Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” is No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. Miranda’s last solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart was “Over You” in May 2012. Jason Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey,” which featured Miranda, hit the top of the chart in August 2018. Penned by Miranda, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby, “Bluebird” is featured on Miranda’s seventh studio album, “Wildcard.”
THE CHICKS: Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer of The Chicks are back with a bang. The trio’s first new album in 14 years, “Gaslighter,” which dropped July 17, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart this week. The new 12-song offering moved 84,233 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music. The album also debuted at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and it debuted at No. 1 on the Top Albums chart, moving 71,467 units from pure album sales, according to Nielsen Music. The trio’s eighth studio album was originally slated to be released May 1, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicks’ most recent album, 2006’s “Taking the Long Way,” earned the trio three Grammy Awards.
SINGLE: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay will try to score their eighth No. 1 single with the release of “I Should Probably Go to Bed” on Friday. Dan + Shay teased the release of “I Should Probably Got to Bed” via Twitter on Monday with a 29-second clip of the song’s upcoming video. The new tune will be the duo’s first single since “10,000 Hours,” which featured Justin Bieber, was released in October 2019. “10,000 Hours” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in January.
BENEFIT: More than 20 cross-genre artists and musicians have come together to record a new song, “Quarantine,” that benefits the MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund. Dubbing themselves The Quarantine All-Stars, the award-winning ensemble includes Brad Paisley, Steve Wariner, Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones), Jonathan Cain (Journey), Sony Emory (Earth, Wind & Fire), Dan Falcone (Lady Gaga), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band), Katlin Owen (Jon Pardi), Kevin Arrowsmith (Luke Bryan) and more. Written and produced by Scotty Wilbanks, the one-of-a-kind collaboration was recorded remotely as the artists performed in their homes or personal studios. Proceeds and donations on behalf of “Quarantine” benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was created by The Recording Academy to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak and subsequent cancellation of music events.