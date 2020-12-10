SNL APPEARANCE: Morgan Wallen was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 5. In addition to performing “7 Summers” and “Still Goin’ Down,” Morgan showed off his acting chops in a sketch that parodied his weekend of partying in Alabama in October. Morgan was originally slated to perform on SNL on Oct. 10, but was dismissed from the show after multiple videos surfaced of him ignoring social distancing protocols while in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 3 for the University of Alabama vs. Texas A&M football game. During the SNL sketch, Morgan parties in Alabama while getting some sage advice from “one-month-in-the-future Morgan” (played by host Jason Bateman) and “two-month-in-the-future Morgan” (played by cast member Bowen Yang).
INDUCTION: Award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent will be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 6. The Opry revealed the news during its bluegrass showcase on Dec. 5 that featured performances by Del McCoury, The Travelin’ McCourys, Brooke and Darin Aldridge, and Sister Sadie. Rhonda was invited to join the Opry in February 2019, with an induction date set for March 24, but the ongoing pandemic has delayed the ceremony. Rhonda is a seven-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year winner.
BENEFIT: Tracy Lawrence’s 15th annual Mission Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on Nov. 24 raised more than $125,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission. This year’s concert at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, which featured Tracy, Chris Young, Tim McGraw, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny and more, was live-streamed for free, but viewers were encouraged to make donations and bid on items featured in an online auction. In addition, Tracy and his team of volunteers fried more than 500 turkeys, which provided 3,000 meals to individuals and families in need.
ALBUM ON THE WAY: Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line announced they will release their fifth studio album, “Life Rolls On,” on Feb. 12. The duo revealed the news via Instagram on Dec. 4, stating: “It’s time y’all! Humbled and excited to announce our fifth studio album, #LifeRollsOn, is out February 12th! This year has been a wild ride and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high. This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can’t wait for y’all to hear it. The 16-track album, which Tyler and Brian co-produced, features current Top 20 single, “Long Live,” as well as Top 5 hit, “I Love My Country.”