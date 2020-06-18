DUET: Carly Pearce and Lee Brice reached the top of both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart with their duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
Penned by Carly, Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” is featured on Carly’s self-titled sophomore album, which was released in February.
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” is Carly’s second No. 1 single, while Lee notches his seventh No. 1 single.
EVENT: Nashville’s 2020 CMA Fest may have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Country Music Association is planning to keep fans entertained with two nights of country music this summer.
Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell will host CMA Summer Stay-Cay on July 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The live-stream event will air via CMA’s YouTube and Facebook. The show will feature unique performances, Q&As, games and more. The lineup will be announced soon.
Luke Bryan will host CMA Best of Fest on July 9 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The three-hour concert event will feature more than 25 performances from past CMA Fests, as well as a performance by Luke and Darius Rucker.
ALBUM: Fans of the Dixie Chicks will be excited to hear the trio plans to release its upcoming eighth studio album, “Gaslighter,” on July 17.
The Dixie Chicks made the announcement across social media using a photo-edited image of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer as young beauty queens with the release date on their sashes.
The album was originally slated to drop on May 1, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dixie Chicks dropped their first single in 13 years with the release of “Gaslighter” on March 4.
In April, the trio also released “Julianna Calm Down,” from the upcoming album. The Dixie Chicks most recent album was 2006’s “Taking the Long Way,” which earned the trio three Grammy Awards.
TOUR: After scrapping his 2020 Chillaxification Tour in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenny Chesney has announced 19 rescheduled stadium dates for 2021.
The original lineup of special guests — Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead — will serve as support.
Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show dates. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows have 30 days from June 15 to request a refund at the point of purchase.
The 2020 shows set for Houston and San Antonio were unable to be rescheduled for 2021.
Patrons in those markets will also receive a refund. Rescheduled amphitheater show dates will be announced soon.