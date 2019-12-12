RISING STARS: Up-and-comers know they’re on the right track when they’re invited to play the New Faces of Country Music show at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. Only a handful of rising stars get the honor of performing before the industry crowd, which includes radio programmers, executives and members of the national media. The 2020 New Faces class features Ingrid Andress, Morgan Evans, Riley Green, Runaway June and Mitchell Tenpenny. The new class will take the stage at the Omni Hotel for the 2020 New Faces show on Feb. 21. This year’s class was narrowed down from a group of nominees that also included Hardy, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Rich and Matt Stell.
AMERICAN IDOL: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to the judging table for the third time during Season 18 of “American Idol,” which is slated to premiere on ABC on Feb. 16. Over the last few months, the three judges have critiqued auditions by thousands of Idol hopefuls in more than 20 cities, including Nashville, New York, Las Vegas, Detroit, Chicago and more. “It’s exciting,” says Luke. “It’s always about watching amazingly talented kids walk in the door from all these different backgrounds and knowing you can help facilitate their rise to stardom and their ability to get their music out there.”
EP: Following the November release of his No. 1 album, What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs has dropped a new three-song EP, “Luke Combs: The Writer’s Cut,” via Apple Music. The three-song set features Luke and his songwriter companions, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher, teaming up with producer Chip Matthews to revamp two of their original songs. “1, 2 Many” features Drew backing up Luke on vocals, while Ray joins in on the new track “Reasons.” In between, the troupe takes on Glen Sherley’s “Greystone Chapel,” which Johnny Cash made famous on his album “At Folsom Prison.” “Songwriting . . . it’s always been a teamwork thing for me,” says Luke in Apple’s accompanying short film about the project. “I don’t really like writing by myself all that much.”
TOUR: Jake Owen is stripping it back in 2020. Jake announced he will headline an acoustic tour — dubbed the Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour — that kicks off on Feb. 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. The eight-date tour will make additional stops in Green Bay, Mobile and more. Jake will perform acoustic renditions of songs from his recent album “Greetings From…Jake,” including “Homemade,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and “Down To The Honkytonk.” Larry Fleet will serve as support. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.