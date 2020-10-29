SINGLE: Jason Aldean will try to score his 25th No. 1 single with the release of “Blame It On You” this week. Penned by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Edwards, Michael Tyler and Brian White, “Blame It On You” is featured on Jason’s 2019 album, “9.”
The tune follows the release of Jason’s previous No. 1 single, “Got What I Got,” which topped both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart earlier this month.
NEW RELEASE: Paintsville, Kentucky, native Chris Stapleton has shared a new song, “Arkansas,” from his upcoming studio album, “Starting Over,” which drops on Nov. 13. Co-penned by Chris and Mike Campbell, “Arkansas” follows the release of “Cold” and the album’s title track.
“Starting Over” features 11 songs that Chris co-penned, as well as three covers: John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” and Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.”
VIOLATION: Social media was abuzz this week after Jason Aldean posted a photo of his family at Disney World, all without masks on, a violation of the Disney World policy.
Aldean, who reportedly told one social media user to “chill out” after they noticed his family was breaking the rules, has previously said that he hates wearing masks.
Aldean said that they only took their face masks off for a photo, which is still a violation of park rules. Whether a person likes masks is of very little consequence as the park rules for each and every person say that masks must be used except when eating or drinking while remaining stationary and physically distanced.
Disney World has recently rolled out new messaging to guests, making them aware that they will be asked to leave the theme park if they are not wearing a properly approved face mask.
EVENT: Country Radio Seminar — Nashville’s annual gathering of country radio executives, on-air personalities and artists — will be an online-only event in 2021 that is open to anyone who registers. CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience will take place online on Feb. 16-19 with educational panels, virtual networking, workshops and artist performances. Luke Bryan has been confirmed for the annual CRS Artist Interview. Luke will sit down for an exclusive Q&A session to discuss his success at country radio, touring and entrepreneurial ventures. Up-and-comers know they’re on the right track when they’re invited to play the New Faces of Country Music Show at CRS. Only a handful of rising stars get the honor of performing at the show each year.