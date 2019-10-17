BEST: Lil Nas X and Russell, Kentucky, native Billy Ray Cyrus took home two trophies for their smash hit, “Old Town Road,” at the BET Hip Hop Awards, which aired on Oct. 8 from Atlanta. “Old Town Road” won Best Collab/Duo or Group, besting nominations from Cardi B and Bruno Marks (“Please Me”), DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend (“Higher”) and more. In addition, the smash hit, which spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, won Single of the Year, besting nominations from Cardi B (“Money”), Dababy (“Suge”) and more. “Old Town Road” is nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards in November.
AWARD: Born in Kentucky. Raised in Ohio. Perfected in California. That’s the old Dwight Yoakam adage. Broadcast Music Inc. will present Dwight Yoakam with its President’s Award at the 67th BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Nov. 12. The BMI President’s Award is presented to songwriters who have “distinctly and profoundly influenced the entertainment industry.” Past recipients include Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Harlan Howard, Billy Sherrill, Pink, Toni Braxon and more. In addition to the President’s Award, BMI will bestow the inaugural Legacy Award (posthumously) to Felice and Boudleaux Bryant for penning “Rocky Top.” BMI will also crown the Country Songwriter, Song and Publisher of the Year.
GOOD WORKS: For more than a decade, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been swinging hammers and climbing ladders as volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organization that helps homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers. Last week, Garth and Trisha worked alongside hundreds of volunteers — including former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter — during the 36th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which constructed 21 houses in the Nashville area. Since beginning their work with Habitat for Humanity in 1984, just years after leaving the White House, President and Mrs. Carter have helped build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes in 14 countries alongside more than 103,000 volunteers. An additional 12 new single-family homes and 26 new townhomes will be constructed by 2021 with support of funding raised for the project. In total, funds raised through the 2019 Carter Work Project will serve 59 Nashville families.
WEDDING: Trace Adkins and actress Victoria Pratt got married in New Orleans on Oct. 12 ... with a very special wedding officiant conducting the service: Blake Shelton. Trace’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the trio during the ceremony, saying: “Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans.” Trace and Victoria met on the set of 2014’s “The Virginian,” which they both starred in.