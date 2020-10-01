TOP SPOT: Lee Brice scored his eighth No. 1 single as “One of Them Girls” ascended to the top spot on both the Mediabase chart and the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. “One of Them Girls” follows Lee’s previous No. 1 single, “Rumors,” which topped the charts in July 2019, and his collaboration with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which peaked at No. 1 earlier this year. Lee was inspired to write “One of Them Girls” on Father’s Day in 2019 after a moment of reflection with his family. He penned the song the following morning with Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson. “One of Them Girls” is the lead single to Lee’s upcoming sixth studio album, “Hey World,” which drops Nov. 20.
NEW ALBUM: Keith Urban’s new studio album, “The Speed of Now: Part 1,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The new album moved 39,646 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, which was also good enough for the No. 7 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Keith’s new album includes his current Top 10 single, “God Whispered Your Name,” as well as a few collaborations, including “Out of the Cage” with Breland and guitarist Nile Rodgers, and “One Too Many” with pop star Pink. The album also includes Keith’s 2019 single, “We Were,” which features vocals from one of the tune’s songwriters, Eric Church.
NEW SINGLE: Luke Combs will try to score his unprecedented 10th consecutive No. 1 single — to start a career — with the release of “Better Together.” The new tune, which was penned by Luke, Dan Isbell and Randy Montana, will impact country radio on Oct. 12. The sentimental single finds Luke crooning about complementary classics, “like a cup of coffee and a sunrise,” as references for how he and wife Nicole “just go better together.” “Better Together” will be the fifth single from Luke’s 2019 No. 1 album, “What You See Is What You Get.”
OH, DOLLY: Dolly Parton will release a new holiday album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Friday,, Oct. 2. The new release will be Dolly’s first holiday album since 1990’s “Home for Christmas.” The 12-song collection features several holiday standards, including “Mary, Did You Know,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and more, as well as six original tunes that Dolly penned. The album also features duets with some of Dolly’s friends, including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.