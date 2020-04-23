DEBUT: For just the fourth time in 14 years, a solo female artist’s debut single has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Gabby Barrett’s debut single, “I Hope,” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Gabby is now the fourth solo female artist in 14 years to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with her debut single, following Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing” (November 2017), Kelsea Ballerini’s “Love Me Like You Mean It” (June 2015) and Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” (January 2006).
SINGLE: Kelsea Ballerini shipped her new single, “The Other Girl,” to country radio on April 20. “The Other Girl, which was penned by Kelsea, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, features vocals from pop star Halsey. The new tune is the second single from Kelsea’s 2020 self-titled album, following her Top 20 lead single, “Homecoming Queen?” Kelsea and Halsey recently teamed up for the 70th episode of CMT Crossroads, which aired in March. While Kelsea has scored five No. 1 hits on the country charts since dropping her debut album in 2015, Halsey has earned a handful on No. 1 songs on the pop charts since releasing her 2015 debut album, including “Him & I,” “Eastside” and more.
HELPING OUT: West Virginia native Brad Paisley made a virtual appearance on the Today show on Monday to chat about his new single, “No I in Beer,” and his new nonprofit, The Store — a free grocery store in Nashville that serves individuals and families experiencing food insecurities and financial hardship. Brad and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley teamed up with Belmont University and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to create The Store, which was slated to open in mid-April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent tornado devastation in Middle Tennessee, the grocery store opened one month early in mid-March. The Store operates as a year-round free grocery store that allows people to shop for their basic needs. Clients will be given the opportunity to come to The Store for a one-year period. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them. They may shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency.
NONPROFIT: The Journey Home Project, a nonprofit that supports veterans in their return, rehabilitation and reintegration back into civilian life, has partnered with Code of Vets, a nonprofit that uses social media to raise awareness and funds for veterans in distress. Charlie Daniels, who is the chairman of The Journey Home Project, announced that the goal of the partnership is to aid veterans who are suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made at codeofvets.com.