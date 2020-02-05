ATOP THE CHARTS: After scoring four Top 5 singles — including three No. 1 hits — with his 2016 No. 1 album, “California Sunrise,” Jon Pardi has topped the charts with “Heartache Medication,” the title track from his 2019 album. The tune is No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Co-written by Jon, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby, “Heartache Medication” finds the singer drowning his sorrows at a dive bar. Jon is currently featured on Thomas Rhett’s new single, “Beer Can’t Fix,” which impacted country radio on Jan. 6.
SPECIAL GUEST: Luke Combs took his talents to NYC last Saturday as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Luke opened his showcase by performing “Lovin’ on You,” a tune he co-penned with Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher and James McNair. Luke closed his two-song set with “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” which topped the charts in August 2019. Both songs are featured on Luke’s 2019 sophomore album, “What You See Is What You Get.” In the past five years, a handful of country stars have performed on SNL, including Blake Shelton (January 2015), Zac Brown Band (March 2015), Chris Stapleton (January 2016, January 2018), Maren Morris (December 2016), Margo Price (April 2016), Sturgill Simpson (January 2017, January 2018), Kacey Musgraves (May 2018) and Thomas Rhett (March 2019).
ON THE ROAD AGAIN: After canceling 26 shows in 2019 as frontman Randy Owen dealt with vertigo and migraines, Alabama has revealed more than a dozen rescheduled dates on its 50th Anniversary Tour. The band will get back on the road this summer and fall with announced stops in Nashville, Indianapolis, Detroit and more. A number of special guests will perform at select dates, including The Charlie Daniels Band, The Beach Boys, John Michael Montgomery, Don McLean and Restless Heart. Tickets are on sale now. Alabama was celebrating a half-century of making music with their 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019, before postponing the trek about halfway through.
BUSINESS VENTURE: Blake Shelton is teaming with Ryman Hospitality Properties to open a new Ole Red restaurant and bar in Orlando, Florida, on April 14. Blake and Ryman Hospitality have already opened Ole Red locations in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, (September 2017), Nashville (May 2018) and Gatlinburg (March 2019). Located at the ICON Orlando 360 development, the planned $15 million Ole Red Orlando project will offer 17,000 square feet over two levels and will seat approximately 500 guests. The venue will feature live music as well as indoor and outdoor private event areas and a view of ICON Orlando, one of the world’s largest observation wheels.