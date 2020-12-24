NO. 1: Parker McCollum ends 2020 with his debut single, “Pretty Heart,” hitting the No. 1 spot on the country airplay charts. Parker announced the news on social media: “We did it y’all! Just a kid from Conroe, TX who dreamed about playing country music now has the #1 song in the country this week!” Parker also added, “To have this song really and truly succeed on big time radio is a dream come true, and for it to happen during such an insanely crazy year makes it just that much more special.”
CANCELED: Maren Morris took to social media last Friday to make a sad announcement to her fans about her 2021 RSVP tour. On the plus side of the announcement, Maren also let fans know that she is already working on her next album! She said, “Hi, Darlings. There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year. With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour. You will receive a full refund at point of purchase. I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon.”
DEATH: Singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin has died at the age of 78. Born Kay Tionette Oslin, from Crossett Arkansas, and raised in Mobile, Alabama, she was known for her No. 1 songs “Do Ya,” “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Hold Me” and “Come Next Monday.” But it was K.T.’s 1987 hit “’80s Ladies” that became an anthem for women and garnered her CMA, ACM and Grammy Award wins. K.T. made history by becoming the first female songwriter in CMA Awards history to win CMA Song of the Year for “’80s Ladies” in 1988. At that same awards show, K.T. would also take home Female Vocalist of the Year. K.T. Oslin is also a two-time Hall of Famer. In 2014, she was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, and two years ago, she was voted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. K.T.’s health had been in decline over the last several years due to Parkinson’s disease, and she was living in an assisted-living facility since 2016. While she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, right now, it is unclear if that contributed to her death.