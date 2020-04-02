Kenny Rogers may be gone, but the country music icon is definitely not forgotten. One week after Kenny’s death on March 20, his 2018 album, “The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The 20-song offering moved 31,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, which bested Kelsea Ballerini’s new self-titled studio album by 3,000 units. The last time Kenny reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart was with “The Heart of the Matter” in February 1986. The new chart-topper brings Kenny’s career tally to 12 No. 1 albums. In his nearly six decades on the charts, Kenny sold more than 120 million albums and recorded 24 No. 1 songs. He won three Grammys, eight ACMs and six CMAs. Kenny was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 CMA Awards.
Two days after confirming he tested positive for COVID-19, Joe Diffie, 61, died Sunday, according to a statement from his PR company. Joe topped the charts with “Pickup Man,” “Home” and more in the 1990s. In 2019, Joe celebrated his 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Joe recently released his new vinyl album, “Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie,” which features many of his past hits. Joe is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and seven children from four marriages.
Longtime Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard, 91, “passed away peacefully” last Saturday in Gallatin, Tennessee, according to a statement from the Opry. Jan scored a number of Top 20 hits in the 1960s, including “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” “Count Your Blessings, Woman” and “My Son,” which served as an ode to her son, Jimmy, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968. Jan was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 49 years — inducted on March 27, 1971. Graveside services will be private, with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date
Nashville singer/songwriter Kalie Shorr revealed via Twitter on Monday that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Kalie, who released her debut album, “Open Book,” in 2019, is also a member of the all-female singer/songwriter collective Song Suffragettes. Kalie was named a CMT Next Woman of Country in 2018.
Jennifer Nettles released a new rendition of the show tune “Tomorrow,” which originally appeared in the 1977 musical “Annie.” Jennifer recorded the song with Tony- and Grammy-winning composer/producer Alex Lacamoire on March 12 as part of an upcoming album of theater songs.