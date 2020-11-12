TOP: Russell Dickerson scored his fourth No. 1 single as “Love You Like I Used To” reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week. Penned by Russell, Casey Brown and Parker Welling, “Love You Like I Used To” is the lead single from Russell’s sophomore album, “Southern Symphony,” which will drop on Dec. 4. The 10-song project was co-produced by Casey Brown and Dann Huff. After topping the charts with “Yours” and “Blue Tacoma” in 2018, Russell scored his third No. 1 single with “Every Little Thing” in November 2019. All three songs are featured on his debut album, “Yours.”
CONCERT: Scotty McCreery will perform an acoustic concert via live-stream platform Sessions on Dec. 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the live-stream concert are on sale now for $5, with After Party packages ($20) and VIP packages ($50) available. Scotty is trying to score his fourth consecutive No. 1 single with the release of “You Time.” The new track is the lead single to Scotty’s upcoming fifth studio album, which will be announced soon.
DIAGNOSED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard revealed he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Tyler shared the news via Instagram on Monday, stating: “Some of y’all guessed it…..Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.” On Nov. 8, Tyler shared a photo on Instagram of his tour bus outside his home with the caption: “Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?”
DUO: Two of country music’s most powerful players — Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood — are in cahoots. According to a post on the Instagram of producer John Carter Cash, Reba and Carrie were at Cash Cabin Studio for a “secret project.” The post featured two photos — a tandem shot of Reba and Carrie, as well as a solo photo of Reba — with the cryptic caption: “@reba @carrieunderwood at @cash_cabin #secretproject.” John Carter Cash, the only son of Johnny Cash and June Carter, has produced a number of albums and songs at Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, including offerings from Loretta Lynn, Marty Stuart and more.
HOLIDAY: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay released their first original holiday song, “Take Me Home for Christmas,” at midnight on Nov. 6. The new tune was penned by Dan, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds, Jordan Schmidt and Mitchell Tenpenny. The festive new tune finds Shay crooning the Christmastime chorus: “Baby, won’t you take me home for Christmas / Show me around your town / Take me where you used to watch the snow come down / All of your traditions I wanna know them all / You’ll check every box off of my list If you take me home for Christmas.”