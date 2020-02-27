NO. 1 AGAIN: Sam Hunt scored his sixth No. 1 single as “Kinfolks” ascended to the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart this week.
Penned by Sam with frequent collaborators Zach Crowell, Jerry Flowers and Josh Osborne, “Kinfolks” is the lead single from Sam’s upcoming sophomore album, “Southside,” which will be released April 3.
Sam’s sophomore album will follow his 2014 debut project, “Montevallo,” which spawned hits “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party” and more. “Kinfolks” is Sam’s first No. 1 single since his 2017 smash hit, “Body Like a Back Road.” Sam will hit the road for his 40-plus-date Southside Summer Tour in May. Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus will serve as support.
GONE PLATINUM: Carrie Underwood was moved to tears during a surprise presentation as her 2018 album, “Cry Pretty,” was certified Platinum by the RIAA. UMG Nashville CEO Mike Dungan and president Cindy Mabe surprised Carrie with a plaque commemorating her album’s new Platinum designation — which represents 1 million units — during her artist interview at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Feb. 21.
In addition, four singles from “Cry Pretty” were certified by the RIAA, including the Platinum-certified “The Champion” (1 million units) and the Gold-certified “Cry Pretty,” “Love Wins” and “Southbound” (500,000 units). Carrie co-wrote nine songs on “Cry Pretty,” which she co-produced with David Garcia.
“Cry Pretty” reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart in September 2018, joining Carrie’s three previous No. 1 albums on the chart: 2007’s “Carnival Ride,” 2009’s “Play On” and 2012’s “Blown Away.” She is the first woman in country music history to top the chart four times.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: George Strait announced he will perform a concert at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Aug. 15.
The upcoming show, which is dubbed Strait to South Bend, will feature special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne. Tickets for the new show go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. ET, with pre-sale for American Express Card Members beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
George’s previously announced concert dates include shows at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 22 with Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton, followed by two dates in Las Vegas with Caitlyn Smith as part of his five-year Strait to Vegas residency.