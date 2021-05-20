TOP: Congrats to Sam Hunt — he’s topping the country music airplay chart this week with “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s.” Sam says, “That’s a song that kind of speaks to the times a little bit. My favorite line from that song is, ‘Modern love leads to modern hearts breaking. I’m just a product of my generation.’ Just a fun, kind of simple reflection on how much more difficult it is to be so connected, the downside of being so connected, nowadays.” Did you know that the track almost didn’t make it onto his “Southside” album in the first place? Sam shares, “Yeah, that was one that was written in the ninth hour and turned out pretty cool I thought, so we included it on the record.”
INSPIRATION: The idea for Dan + Shay’s “Glad You Exist” started in Dan Smyers’ phone as something he says to his wife … and this was before the events that surrounded 2020. Shay Mooney says, “After that song kind of came together … I feel like, you know, when we finally got to record it — it was during quarantine — and I feel like the entire timing of how the song came together was not only good for our fans, and the message was good for our fans, but also for us!”
ALBUM: Alan Jackson’s new album, “Where Have you Gone” — his first in six years — is available now. The new project from Alan features 21 songs — 15 of them written by Alan himself, who says, “Some of the greatest tracks I feel like we’ve made.” Talking about “Where Have You Gone,” Alan shares, “This album is about life and love and heartache and drinking and dancing and crying and dying and Mama, and all that great stuff that’s always been a part of great country music, and it continues with this album — just more of the same.”
TOUR: Fresh off his shows at The Bonnaroo Farm in Tennessee this weekend, Jason Aldean has announced tour dates for 2021. One of those tour stops is Oct. 14 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Following his sold-out shows, Jason says, “It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”