Sam Hunt’s sophomore album, “Southside,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The 12-song set moved 46,000 equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, which was also good enough for No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
“Southside,” which features Sam’s recent No. 1 hit, “Kinfolks,” and new single, “Hard to Forget,” also includes his 2017 smash hit, “Body Like a Back Road,” and 2018 Top 20 hit, “Downtown’s Dead.” Southside follows Sam’s 2014 debut album, “Montevallo,” which spawned No. 1 hits “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party” and more.
Brett Young scored his sixth consecutive No. 1 single as “Catch” topped both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. The tune, which was co-penned by Brett, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman, is the second single from Brett’s 2018 sophomore album, Ticket to L.A.
“Catch” follows previous chart-toppers “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Like I Loved You” from Brett’s 2017 self-titled debut album, as well as “Here Tonight,” the lead single from his 2018 sophomore album, “Ticket to L.A.”
Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 via Instagram on April 11. The “Sound & Fury” singer says he initially visited the ER on March 13 after suffering “chest pains, fever and pre-stroke blood pressure levels.”
However, Sturgill notes he was not tested for the virus because the ER doctor told him he “did not fit testing criteria.” On April 6, Sturgill visited a drive-through testing facility with his wife. Sturgill’s test confirmed a positive diagnosis on April 10, while his wife’s test was negative. Sturgill is now self-quarantining until April 19.
Luke Bryan is thirsting for his 25th No. 1 single with the release of “One Margarita,” which impacted country radio on Monday.
“One Margarita,” which was penned by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, is the third single from Luke’s upcoming seventh studio album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.” The new tune follows the album’s previous No. 1 hits “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight.” Originally slated to drop on April 24, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” will now be released on Aug. 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video for “One Margarita” was filmed during Luke’s sixth Crash My Playa event in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, in November 2019.
Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.