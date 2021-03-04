‘YOU TIME’: The same day Scotty McCreery‘s music video for “You Time” debuted on CMT Television, it also got its Broadway debut in New York City’s Times Square on a massive digital billboard. Seeing his own likeness that large, Scotty said it was “Almost like being on a movie screen.”
When it came to filming the music video for “You Time,” Scotty was thrilled because due to quarantine he hadn’t been able to see his band and crew in-person in a long time. Scotty says, “We had a blast filming my new ‘You Time’ video. Was so great to hang out all day with the guys in my band.”
SCHOLARSHIP: Lady A is helping college students with the LadyAID Scholarship Fund. It was established by the trio to support students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities in hopes of helping relieve financial barriers to higher education and empower Black communities around the country. The scholarship launches with schools in Tennessee and Georgia to honor the members’ home states, but is available for any HBCU in any state. The LadyAID Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is a philanthropic effort founded by GRAMMY award winning trio, Lady A — Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott — to bring awareness to numerous initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery. The multi-level campaign will focus primarily on today’s youth to help provide a better tomorrow as well as supporting “sponsored” organizations through the fund.
‘ROOTS’: Clint Black and Rosanne Cash appeared on a recent episode of the popular PBS series “Finding Your Roots” hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.. Clint and Rosanne start by sharing their immediate family roots before delving deeper into their ancestry. Clint shared how his father was a hard sell when it came to telling him that Clint wanted to pursue country music for a living.
Rosanne’s dad is probably one of the best known figures in country music … Johnny Cash. But the complicated relationship of her parents, along with Johnny’s drug use, delayed her having a total connection to her father. While both Rosanne and Clint had some ideas about their family’s history, there are some surprises along the way that both please and create emotional connections to their pasts.
PERFUME: Dolly Parton has a new fragrance called Dolly — Scent from Above and she wants you to try it! On social media she posted “Discover Dolly — Scent from Above. Make sure to snag your deluxe samples while supplies last!” along with a video. In case you were wondering what Dolly — Scent from Above smells like, it’s described as “A playful floral, as soft and spirited as its namesake.”