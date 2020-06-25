NO. 1: Scotty McCreery scored his third consecutive No. 1 single as “In Between” reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. The single summited the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 63 weeks.
Only Travis Denning’s “After a Few” needed more weeks (65) to reach No. 1. Penned by Scotty, Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton, “In Between” follows Scotty’s previous No. 1 singles “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It.” All three songs are from Scotty’s 2018 album, “Seasons Change.”
DRIVE-IN: Garth Brooks will headline a unique concert event on Saturday as he performs across hundreds of drive-in theaters. The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making it the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
Tickets for the event initially went on sale on June 19 via Ticketmaster, but the ticket sales distribution company had issues during the checkout process that caused many fans to receive an “error” message.
After selling approximately 50,000 vehicle tickets (averaging five people per vehicle) on June 19 — with thousands of fans still trying to buy them — Ticketmaster halted the process so it could relaunch the sale on June 20. The event will take place rain or shine. Tickets are still available at many venues.
CONCERT: Glen Dale, West Virginia, native Brad Paisley will headline a unique three-day concert event in St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis on July 10, 11 and 12. The shows, dubbed Live From the Drive-In, will feature a varied lineup in each city consisting of Brad, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, El Monstero, Yacht Rock Revue and Nelly. The shows will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, and Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis.
Fans will enjoy the shows in a drive-in setting from their own private tailgating zones next to their cars. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks.
Tickets will be available to purchase per car, with a maximum of four people permitted per car. To maintain social distancing, events will be limited capacity. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presale for Citi cardmembers begging on June 23 at 12 p.m. local time.
SPLIT: After less than one year of marriage, Carly Pearce, 30, filed for divorce from Michael Ray, 32, on June 19, according to People. Carly and Michael tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2019, after getting engaged in December 2018. The couple last appeared in public together during a performance on the Grand Ole Opry on June 6. Last week, Carly and Lee Brice reached the top of both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart with their duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The tune is Carly’s second No. 1 single.