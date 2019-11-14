SONGWRITER: Performing-rights organization SESAC held its Nashville Music Awards at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday evening to honor its Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the Most Performed Songs of 2019. Justin Ebach, who co-penned Dustin Lynch’s “Good Girl” and Brett Young’s “Here Tonight,” among others, was named Songwriter of the Year, while Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy,” which was co-penned by Luke, Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford, was named Song of the Year. Warner Chappell Music was awarded Publisher of the Year. “Best Shot” (Jimmie Allen), “Blue Tacoma” (Russell Dickerson), “Buy My Own Drinks” (Runaway June), “Desperate Man” (Eric Church), “Beautiful Crazy,” “Hangin’ On” (Chris Young) and more were recognized among SESAC’s Most Performed Songs of 2019.
Allen, Blanco Brown and Ray Wylie Hubbard performed during the ceremony.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE: The winners of the 2019 People’s Choice Awards — voted on by the public — were announced Sunday. On the country music front, Blake Shelton bested Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more for Country Artist of 2019. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” beat out “Old Town Road,” the smash hit by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, for Song of the Year.
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS: Thomas Rhett will perform at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24. TR, who is nominated for Favorite Male Artist–Country, joins previously announced performers Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lizzo.
Prior to taking the stage at the AMAs, TR will volunteer at a local food bank as he teams with Wells Fargo to help raise awareness for its Holiday Food Bank benefiting Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country. The 2019 American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
30 YEARS OF ALAN: Since dropping his debut studio album in 1990, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country — selling nearly 60 million albums worldwide and ranking as one of the 10 best-selling country artists of all time.
As you probably imagined, Alan will be keeping it country in 2020 during his 30th year in the biz with a new tour. Kicking off on Jan. 10 in Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center, the tour will make additional stops in Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, Cleveland, Detroit and more. Tickets for many of the new dates go on sale on Nov. 15.