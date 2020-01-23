Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 will feature a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, with Demi Lovato singing the national anthem during the pregame festivities.
A country artist has not headlined the Super Bowl halftime show since Shania Twain pumped “Up!” the crowd in 2003 with Sting and No Doubt. That’s 17 years of twang-less performances for the more than 100 million U.S. viewers who tune in each year. If you go back to 1994, the halftime show — which was themed Rockin’ Country Sunday — featured Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and the Judds.
If you want a really fun fact, Doug Kershaw was one of the performers during the 1990 Super Bowl. Doug had a handful of Top 20 hits on the country charts in the 1950s and ’60s with his brother, Rusty, as the duo Rusty & Doug.
Luke Bryan performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LI in 2017. In case you were wondering, past anthem performers with a country connection include Charley Pride (1974), Garth Brooks (1993), Faith Hill (2000), Dixie Chicks (2003) and Carrie Underwood (2010).
Following in the esteemed footsteps of Randy Owen, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, John Rich, Darius Rucker and more, Lady Antebellum was honored with the 2020 Angels Among Us Award by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Lady A was recognized at the 31st annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids on Saturday in Memphis. The award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to St. Jude. Over the years, Lady A has supported St. Jude by raising funds and awareness through their own philanthropic organization LadyAID, performing benefit concerts, participating in the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign, spending time with patients and more.
During his set on the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 17, Gene Watson was surprised by Vince Gill with an invitation to join the esteemed club. Watson, who made his Opry debut 55 years ago at the age of 21, scored a number of Top 10 hits in the 1970s and ’80s, including “Love in the Hot Afternoon,” “Paper Rosie,” “Fourteen Carat Mind,” “You’re Out Doing What I’m Here Doing Without” and more.
Watson’s invitation to join the Opry follows recent inductees Luke Combs (July 2019), Kelsea Ballerini (April 2019), Mark Wills (January 2019), Dustin Lynch (September 2018) and Chris Janson (March 2018). Watson will be formally inducted into the Opry later this year.
Singer/songwriter David Olney died onstage during the 30-A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on Saturday. He was 71. Olney collapsed onstage after an “apparent heart attack” during a showcase alongside Amy Rigby and Scott Miller.
In addition to releasing more than 20 solo albums, David’s songs were recorded by Emmylou Harris, Del McCoury, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young and more.