POSTPONED: The Academy of Country Music has postponed the 55th ACM Awards, which were scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ACM Awards will now take place in September, although no exact date has been announced. The decision continues ongoing actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organizations.
PERFORMANCE: Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks stopped by “The Ellen Show” on Monday to perform their new single, “Gaslighter.” The Dixie Chicks dropped their first single in 13 years with the release of “Gaslighter” on March 4. The new tune, which was co-penned and co-produced by the Dixie Chicks and Jack Antonoff, debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The tally marked the highest debut on the chart for the Dixie Chicks since their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” in September 2002, which debuted at No. 32. According to Billboard, “Gaslighter” is the first song by the Dixie Chicks to hit the Top 30 since Natalie’s comments about President George W. Bush in 2003. “Gaslighter” serves as the title track to the Dixie Chicks’ upcoming eighth studio album, which is slated to drop on May 1.
CONDOLENCES: Reba McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline, 93, died last Saturday. Reba made the announcement via Instagram, saying, in part: “Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.” On Monday, Reba revealed via Instagram that Jacqueline’s funeral and burial have been postponed indefinitely.
COURT: Sam Hunt is now scheduled to appear in a Nashville court on May 19 at 9 a.m. to face misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and having an open container. The new case details were found in a public records search on March 17, which follows Sam’s initially scheduled court date on Jan. 17 and a second scheduled date on March 17. Sam was arrested in Nashville on Nov. 21. According to the arrest warrant, police were notified that a driver was traveling the wrong way on a Nashville road. Officers located the vehicle going the wrong way and pulled the car over. The driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. A field sobriety test was administered. Sam had a blood alcohol content of .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is below .08.