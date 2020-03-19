Virus Outbreak-ACM Awards

This combination photo shows Keith Urban performing at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018, left, and Miranda Lambert performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The Academy of Country Music said their April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but they are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo)

 STF

POSTPONED: The Academy of Country Music has postponed the 55th ACM Awards, which were scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ACM Awards will now take place in September, although no exact date has been announced. The decision continues ongoing actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organizations.

PERFORMANCE: Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks stopped by “The Ellen Show” on Monday to perform their new single, “Gaslighter.” The Dixie Chicks dropped their first single in 13 years with the release of “Gaslighter” on March 4. The new tune, which was co-penned and co-produced by the Dixie Chicks and Jack Antonoff, debuted at No. 36 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The tally marked the highest debut on the chart for the Dixie Chicks since their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” in September 2002, which debuted at No. 32. According to Billboard, “Gaslighter” is the first song by the Dixie Chicks to hit the Top 30 since Natalie’s comments about President George W. Bush in 2003. “Gaslighter” serves as the title track to the Dixie Chicks’ upcoming eighth studio album, which is slated to drop on May 1.

CONDOLENCES: Reba McEntire’s mother, Jacqueline, 93, died last Saturday. Reba made the announcement via Instagram, saying, in part: “Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.” On Monday, Reba revealed via Instagram that Jacqueline’s funeral and burial have been postponed indefinitely.

COURT: Sam Hunt is now scheduled to appear in a Nashville court on May 19 at 9 a.m. to face misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and having an open container. The new case details were found in a public records search on March 17, which follows Sam’s initially scheduled court date on Jan. 17 and a second scheduled date on March 17. Sam was arrested in Nashville on Nov. 21. According to the arrest warrant, police were notified that a driver was traveling the wrong way on a Nashville road. Officers located the vehicle going the wrong way and pulled the car over. The driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. A field sobriety test was administered. Sam had a blood alcohol content of .173. The legal limit in Tennessee is below .08.

Julie Reeves is the midday host on Big Buck Country 101.5. Also contributing is Bill Cornwell.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.